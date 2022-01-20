TNI News Headlines – January 20, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1498 more COVID positive cases & 995 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1445 local contact cases and 53 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8471 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1089033.1

➡️ Odisha Weather Updates: Rainfall likely in over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh from tomorrow (January 21).

➡️ NABARD grants Rs 951 cr to Odisha Government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Odisha OPID Court awards 5-year jail term to Managing Director of a chit-fund company, Sai Samruddhi Realcon for duping thousands of gullible investors.

➡️ Odisha is going to host the BWF Odisha Open 2022 from 25-30 January at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi & Rajasthan are among the top 10 States in terms of active cases: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 situation.

➡️ Karnataka reports 47,754 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22,143 recoveries and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 46,387 fresh COVID-19 cases, all time high for a single day.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Maharashtra Government to reopen schools for classes 1-12 from next week.

➡️ The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial tomorrow in a ceremony.

➡️ Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from Mainpuri’s Karhal Assembly constituency.

➡️ BJP announces list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls, no place for former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s son’s son Utpal Parrikar.

➡️ Indian Army contacts Chinese PLA seeking return of abducted Arunachal Pradesh teenager.

➡️ Actress Sushmita Sen wins International Association of Working Women Award for ‘Aarya 2’.

World News

➡️ Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar area in Pakistan left at least 3 dead and 23 injured.

➡️ Germany reports 121,832 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.

➡️ Boris Johnson says most Covid Restrictions in UK will be lifted next week including mandatory face masks, vaccine pass.

➡️ Omicron causing hospitalizations and deaths: WHO chief on impact of new variant.