TNI News Headlines – February 12, 2025

➡️Temperature in Odisha touches 37°C mark, highest recorded in Jharsuguda.
➡️Orissa High Court stays Odisha Govt’s apartment registration notification.
➡️Union Minister Jual Oram writes to Odisha Chief Secretary, seeking disciplinary proceedings against Private Secretary, IAS Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali.
➡️Odia rapper Abhinav Singh dies under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru.
➡️Boney Kapoor to produce Odia film, to contribute to industry’s development.
➡️Industrialist Pankaj Lochan Mohanty filed nomination for the President of OCA.
➡️PM Modi departs from France to Washington, DC on the second leg of his visit.
➡️PM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille, marking a new chapter in India-France ties.
➡️More than 2 crore people bathed today on Magha Purnima.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
➡️Shubman Gill’s ton helps India beat England by 142 runs in 3-match ODI series against England.
