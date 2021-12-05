TNI News Headlines – December 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 81 more COVID positive cases & 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 55 local contact cases and 26 quarantine cases.

➡️ 212 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1039673.

➡️ Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district to remain closed for tourists on December 6, due to rain.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad to trigger more rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal.

➡️ Unannounced flight cancellation by IndiGo due to bad weather causes inconveniences to passengers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today.

India News

➡️ Total 9 cases of Omicron variant reported in Rajasthan’s Jaipur; 21 found infected in India so far.

➡️ Seven more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Total 8 cases of Omicron variant reported in Maharashtra so far.

➡️ Delhi reports first Omicron Case, patient has Travel History from Tanzania.

➡️ Resident Doctors At Delhi’s RML Hospital To Boycott Emergency Services From Monday

➡️ 13 Civilians & a Jawan killed as Special Operation goes awry in Nagaland. Nagaland Govt has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the firing incident.

➡️ 68 students test positive for Covid-19 in two Karnataka districts.

➡️ The Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to meet tomorrow to discuss additional dose of #COVID19 & pediatric vaccination: Sources.

➡️ ED has issued lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

➡️ Junior Hockey World Cup 2021, India vs France: India finish fourth, lose 1-3 to France in bronze medal match.

➡️ PV Sindhu settles for Silver in BWF World Tour Finals, loses to an Seyoung.

➡️ IND v NZ, 2nd Test: India Declare On 276/7, Set New Zealand Target Of 540.

World News

➡️ 13 died, 98 injured in Indonesia’s Mt Semeru Eruption.

➡️ India Ranked fourth most powerful Country in Asia after US, China and Japan as per the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index 2021.

➡️ Argentina clinch Junior Hockey World Cup Champions title after beating Germany 4-2 in final.