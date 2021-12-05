9 Omicron Cases in Rajasthan; India Tally rises to 21

Insight Bureau: Omicron continues to expand its base in India with 9 cases being reported from Jaipur, Rajasthan. All of them belonged to one family. They had returned from South Africa.

Maharashtra too reported 7 more cases, taking the total number in the State to 8. The new cases have been reported from Pune while the first case was from Mumbai.

The all India Omicron tally has now gone up to 21 with the detection of these new cases. Earlier in the day, Delhi had reported one Omicron case.

Omicron in India:

➡️ Rajasthan – 9

➡️ Maharashtra – 8

➡️ Karnataka – 2

➡️ Gujarat – 1

➡️ Delhi – 1