TNI News Headlines – December 10, 2022

⏺️1 dead, 6 injured as truck crashes into 2 cars, 5 bikes near Khaira bridge in Jagatpur, Cuttack.
⏺️Odisha Bags first Prize for highest Number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts IDs generated during Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 campaign.
⏺️Odisha Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today reviewed various developmental works being carried out at Nandankanan Zoological Park. Ropeway will be made operational within one month.
⏺️Archana Nag not cooperating with ED: Sources.
⏺️Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Oath taking ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am.
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crores in Maharashtra.
⏺️India’s legendary athlete PT Usha unanimously elected first woman President of Indian Olympic Association.
⏺️40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia.
⏺️Saudi crown prince hosts summit with China’s Xi Jinping, Gulf leaders.
