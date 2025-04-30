TNI News Headlines – April 30, 2025

➡️Overlap of question papers: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) cancelled the Anthropology Paper I and II exams held on April 27 and rescheduled them for May 14.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi disburses Rs 1025 crore to over 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Yojana.
➡️Union Cabinet approves fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 355 per quintal.
➡️Union Cabinet to include Caste Enumeration in the forthcoming census.
➡️Cabinet approves Shillong-Silchar highway project at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore.
➡️Deven Bharti takes charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner.
➡️Six, including five medical students from Narayana Medical College, died in a car crash in Andhra’s Nellore.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attends the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Jagannath Temple in Digha.
➡️PM Modi will not visit Russia for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, confirms Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
➡️Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control.
➡️India bans Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi’s YouTube Channel after Afridi’s Pro-Islamist Terror comments.
➡️Bangladesh High Court grants bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in sedition case.
➡️Pakistan cancels all flights to PoK amid escalating tensions with India.
➡️Gas Cylinder Blast at Pakistan’s Lahore has killed 6 people including children.
