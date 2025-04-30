Soumya Ranjan Biswal gets first Manish Yuva Puraskar

TNI Bureau: The first Nirvay Yuva Puraskar was presented to young environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Biswal at the ‘Manish Smaraki’ Nirvay Yuva Puraskar ceremony organized by Nirbhaya Daily Newspaper at May Fair, Bhubaneswar today.

Soumya Ranjan Biswal of Astaranga in Puri district has mobilised local communities to protect ecosystems, promote mangrove restoration and Olive Ridley turtle conservation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra, noted actress Anu Choudhury, entrepreneur Priyanka Mohanty and renowned tennis star from Odisha Chinmay Pradhan attended a panel discussion. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan was the chief guest at the event.

Litterateur from Uttar Pradesh Neerja Madhav, noted sand artist Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik, Nirbhay editor Naveen Das and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The ‘Manish Smaraki Yuva Puraskar’ will be presented every year on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya by the Nirvay family in memory of Manish Anurag, son of senior journalist Naveen Das. It will be given to those who have achieved special expertise in the fields of literature, environment, social service, arts and education within the age of 30 years.