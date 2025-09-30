TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2025

📌Goddess Durga is being worshipped at Puja mandaps across Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.
📌Odisha Government sanctions Rs 12,000 crore for 2,200 Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya model schools.
📌Bike rams into Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik’s car in Deogarh, one critical.
📌Aarti is being performed at Devi temples on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.
📌Senior BJP Leader and First President of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at the age of 93.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra in Delhi.
📌PM Modi to participate in the centenary celebrations of RSS as the Chief Guest on 1st October 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
📌Delhi Police detain two women associates of ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand, accused of molesting 17 women students.
📌4-hour relaxation in curfew announced in Leh from 10 am on Tuesday.
📌Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London vandalised, High Commission of India strongly condemns violent act.
📌Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to US President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza.
