TNI Morning News Headlines – September 29, 2025

📌Family demands CBI probe in female teacher in Kalahandi district in Mamita Meher murder case.
📌Family of Mamita Meher murder accused Gobinda Sahu demands reinvestigation into his ‘suicide’ in jail.
📌Howrah–Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi and Howrah–Puri Shatabdi Express’ major mishap averted at Soro railway station in Balasore district; probe on.
📌Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Dhauli Hill and offers prayers at Lord Shiva temple.
📌Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar is in full swing with unique themes across pandals.
📌Devotees offer prayers at Devi Temples on the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri.
📌Death toll from devastating stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s TVK campaign rally in Karur rises to 41.
📌Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: River rafting activities on the Chenab River resumed after remaining suspended since Operation Sindoor.
📌Ladakh: Restrictions continue in Leh under Section 163 of BNSS.
📌Asia Cup 2025: India celebrated their triumph without the trophy. Team India refused to accept the Trophy from ACC President and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
📌Suryakumar Yadav donated his match fees from this tournament to support the Armed Forces and the families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims.
📌BCCI announces Rs 21 crore prize money for champions India.
📌RBI may announce 25 bps cut on Wednesday as a ‘booster cut’ amid downward inflation: UBI Report.
📌Sensex climbs 255.46 points to 80,681.92; Nifty up 89.05 points to 24,743.75.
