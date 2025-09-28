Tilak Varma powers India to Asia Cup Win; Pakistan Stunned Again

Dubai: India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup T20 final on Sunday to claim their second title in the T20 format. This is India’s 9th Asia Cup win.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Openers Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls) gave their team a strong start with an 84-run stand. But India’s spinners shifted the game, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 4 for 30, supported by Varun Chakaravarthy (2 for 30), Axar Patel (2 for 26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 25). Pakistan collapsed, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chasing 147, India reached the target in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 69 from 53 balls. He added 60 runs with Shivam Dube, who scored 33 from 22 deliveries, in a crucial partnership for the fifth wicket.

This was India’s third win against Pakistan in the tournament, having also beaten them in the group stage and the Super 4 round.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4/30).

India: 150/5 in 19.4 overs (Tilak Varma 69*, Shivam Dube 33).