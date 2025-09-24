TNI Morning News Headlines – September 24, 2025

📌Koraput district on alert after district recorded 562.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours; leaves of Government officials cancelled till September 28.
📌Hirakud dam opens 4 more gates after heavy rains flood Sambalpur city. Water is being released through 12 gates now.
📌Maoist camp busted in Malkangiri, security forces seize massive arms.
📌BJD suspends Shreemayee Mishra and 2 others from the party, for anti-party activities.
📌3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla.
📌One Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (Parth Sarthy), manager of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, accused of molesting girl students.
📌Devotees gather in large numbers at Devi temples to offer prayers on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri.
📌Bihar: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting begins at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.
📌Sensex drops 380.48 points to 81,721.62 in early trade; Nifty declines 106.45 points to 25,063.05.
📌Rupee falls 7 paise to 88.80 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in Asia Cup Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi.
📌ICC suspends USA Cricket’s membership after breaches of its obligations.
