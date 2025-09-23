TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2025

📌Odisha records 22 student suicides in 15 months; Rayagada records highest number, with 4 student suicides.
📌Landslide cuts off road at Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri after heavy rainfall.
📌A 21-year-old youth lost his life inside an ambulance after being stuck in Paradip Traffic Jam.
📌Shardiya Navratri 2025: Devotees throng Devi Temples to offer prayers on the second day of Navratri.
📌Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees throng Maa Vaishno Devi shrine to offer prayers amid the ongoing Shardiya Navratri.
📌Zubeen Garg’s second post-mortem completed in Guwahati.
📌Assam: People gathered in large number to attend the last rites of Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg.
📌Sensex climbs 147.53 points to 82,307.50 in early trade; Nifty up 48.5 points to 25,250.85.
📌Rupee falls 13 paise to 88.41 against US dollar in early trade.
📌France recognises Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly.
📌After meeting EAM S Jaishankar on the sidelines of 80th session of United Nations General Assembly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declares India ‘critical’ to US and welcomes its ongoing interaction in trade.
Comments are closed.