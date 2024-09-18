TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2024

➡️Assault on Army Major & his Fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station near Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP suspends 5 Cops including the Inspector, SI & 3 others.
➡️A 6-member ASI team visit Sun Temple in Konark to inspect sand evacuation from garbhagriha.
➡️ASI to inspect Srimandir Ratna Bhandar and find out if any existence of tunnel or secret chambers.
➡️Flood-like situation in Balasore, water enters over 250 villages; situation grim in Mayurbhanj. Odisha CM to conduct aerial survey of the flood situation in Balasore today.
➡️An army paratrooper, Lance Naik Baljeet Singh killed, 5 commandos injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 11.11% voter turnout recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till 9 am.
➡️Kolkata rape & murder: CBI team visits victim’s residence in North 24 Parganas.
➡️Finance Min Sitharaman to launch new pension scheme ‘Vatsalya’ for children today.
➡️Sensex declines 130.24 points to 82,949.42 in early trade; Nifty dips 37.75 points to 25,380.80.
➡️Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head.
➡️Japan’s defence ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile.
➡️Several killed, thousands hurt as hundreds of pager devices exploded in Hezbollah.
