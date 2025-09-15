TNI Morning News Headlines – September 15, 2025

📌Fertiliser shortage sparks long queues of farmers in Koraput’s Narayanpatna Block.
📌Opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress slam Odisha Government over fertiliser crisis.
📌PM Modi will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata tomorrow.
📌Bihar: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new railway line between Arariya and Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.
📌Sahdeo Soren, a Maoist commander carrying Rs 1 Crore on his head, and 2 other Naxals killed in an encounter in Jharkhand.
📌Indian Navy gets indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship.
📌The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a Red Alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai today.
📌A monorail came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches, 17 passengers have been evacuated safely.
📌Rupee falls 3 paise to 88.29 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Sensex up 93.81 points to 81,998.51 in early trade; Nifty rises 24.45 points to 25,138.45.
📌Indian Women’s Hockey Team clinched Silver Medal at Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou after a 1-4 loss against hosts China.
📌US President Donald Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah’s murder in Dallas.
📌Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today.
