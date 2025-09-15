CEO Odisha holds meeting with political party representatives over Nuapada Bypoll

TNI Bureau: In line with the directions of the Election Commission of India and keeping 01.07.2025 as the qualifying date, a meeting was held today at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha in Bhubaneswar with all recognised political parties regarding the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) for the upcoming bye-election to the 71-Nuapada Assembly Constituency.
The Chief Electoral Officer, R.S. Gopalan, IAS emphasised the need for all recognised political parties to promptly appoint Booth Level Agents to make the revision process more effective and active at the grassroots level.
During the meeting, soft copies of the draft electoral roll of the Nuapada Assembly Constituency were handed over to the representatives of the political parties.
