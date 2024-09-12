TNI Morning News Headlines – September 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Around 3,100 people from six nearby villages of ITR, Chandipur in Balasore have been temporarily shifted ahead of a scheduled missile test today.

➡️Odisha Cabinet announced a 10% job reservation for Agniveers.

➡️Around 3,100 people from six nearby villages of ITR, Chandipur in Balasore have been temporarily shifted ahead of a scheduled missile test today.
➡️Carcass of a female elephant found at Kuradhika village in Mayurbhanj district. Death due to electrocution suspected; fifth death in September.
➡️Private bus services from Kuchinda to Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh to remain suspended following dispute between Kuchina and Jharsuguda bus owners’ associations.
➡️Two army officers and their female friends were held hostage in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.
➡️Kolkata, West Bengal: Junior doctors continue their protest over RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case.
➡️Huge quantity of arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Kupwara.
➡️Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘Mission Mausam’ to tackle the impacts of climate change.
Related Posts

Former BJP Leaders who joined BJD recently, meet Naveen…

Bhanjanagar Assistant Civil Engineer in Vigilance Net

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️IMD issues extremely heavy rain in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP over next 3 days.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex rises 428.83 points to 81,951.99 in early trade; Nifty climbs 154.1 points to 25,072.55.
➡️India’s Paris Paralympic contingent will meet and interact with PM Modi today.
➡️Day 4, Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in Greater Noida called off due to rain.
➡️NSA Doval holds talks with Russian counterpart.
➡️North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: South Korea.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.