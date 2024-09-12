TNI Morning News Headlines – September 12, 2024

➡️Odisha Cabinet announced a 10% job reservation for Agniveers.
➡️Around 3,100 people from six nearby villages of ITR, Chandipur in Balasore have been temporarily shifted ahead of a scheduled missile test today.
➡️Carcass of a female elephant found at Kuradhika village in Mayurbhanj district. Death due to electrocution suspected; fifth death in September.
➡️Private bus services from Kuchinda to Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh to remain suspended following dispute between Kuchina and Jharsuguda bus owners’ associations.
➡️Two army officers and their female friends were held hostage in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.
➡️Kolkata, West Bengal: Junior doctors continue their protest over RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case.
➡️Huge quantity of arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Kupwara.
➡️Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘Mission Mausam’ to tackle the impacts of climate change.
➡️IMD issues extremely heavy rain in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP over next 3 days.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex rises 428.83 points to 81,951.99 in early trade; Nifty climbs 154.1 points to 25,072.55.
➡️India’s Paris Paralympic contingent will meet and interact with PM Modi today.
➡️Day 4, Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in Greater Noida called off due to rain.
➡️NSA Doval holds talks with Russian counterpart.
➡️North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: South Korea.
