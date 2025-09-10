TNI Morning News Headlines – September 10, 2025

📌Odisha gets new rail link connecting Boinda in Angul district to the Balangir–Khordha corridor via Boudh, spanning about 80 km; Centre announces Rs 90,000 crore investments.
📌Odisha Government effects OAS reshuffle, transfers senior officers across key districts.
📌Angul ranks third in National Clean Air City Award under the category of cities with less than 3 lakh population in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025.
📌Odisha Police submits preliminary chargesheet in FM College student death case.
📌Odisha Government unveils new ‘Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2025’, incentives up to Rs 20 lakh for buyers of electric vehicles across categories.
📌A suspected ISIS terrorist, Azhar Danish arrested from Islamnagar area in Jharkhand by Delhi Police Special Cell, Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police. One more suspected terrorist arrested in Delhi.
📌PM Modi likely to visit Assam on September 13-14; will inaugurate, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.
📌Indian Railways announces cancellation of Bhubaneswar–Rourkela Express today.
📌iPhone 17 series priced Rs 82,900-2.3 lakh, to hit Indian market on September 19.
📌Sensex jumps 442.59 points to 81,543.91 in early trade; Nifty rallies 124.2 points to 24,992.80.
📌Rupee rises 2 paise to 88.13 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US President Donald Trump announces ongoing positive discussions and trade negotiations with India; expresses his desire to speak to PM Modi in the coming weeks.
📌Russia urges peaceful resolution of Nepal’s crisis.
📌Nepal: Visuals from Bhairawa this morning. Curfew remains in effect until further orders.
