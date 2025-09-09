CP Radhakrishnan Elected As New Vice President of India

TNI Bureau: CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate and current Governor of Maharashtra, was on Tuesday elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He secured 452 of the 767 votes polled, defeating Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid, while 13 MPs abstained from voting.

The victory margin of 152 votes was among the lowest in recent Vice Presidential elections, with voting figures indicating cross-voting from some Opposition MPs. Radhakrishnan, 68, a two-time MP from Coimbatore during the Vajpayee era, belongs to the Gounder-Kongu Vellalar OBC community and will now serve as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated him, expressing hopes he would uphold constitutional values and parliamentary traditions. Reddy, 79, accepted the outcome gracefully, stating his fight was guided by constitutional morality and justice, and pledged to continue the ideological battle.