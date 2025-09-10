TNI Evening News Headlines – September 10, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
French police arrest nearly 200 as "Block Everything" protesters attempts to paralyse transport and daily life across France.
📌Two students injured in a violence that erupted at Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar between two student groups.
 
📌IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Odisha on Thursday, Friday due to a cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
 
📌Odisha Government bans foreign, outstation tours of officials during Assembly session.
 
📌Three Odias went to attend a literary festival scheduled for September 13, are stranded in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu.
 
📌Rare surgery at MKCG Berhampur; 9-inch toothpick extracted from 80-year-old man’s food pipe.
 
📌Utkal University steps up eviction drive under ‘Operation Blue Star’; after evicting outsiders from hostels, now staff quarters on radar.
 
📌BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal clarifies that decisions regarding cabinet expansion will be taken at right time.
 
📌Iconic silver filigree work begins ahead of Cuttack Durga Puja.
 

📌Vice president-elect C P Radhakrishnan likely to take oath on September 12.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on 11th September to undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas.
 
📌PM Modi to flag off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani train on Saturday.
 
📌ED arrests Karnataka MLA Satish Sail in money laundering case.
 
📌Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4s clash.
 
📌Hong Kong Open: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu suffers early exit; H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen advance.
 
📌Karisma Kapoor’s children file suit claiming inheritance rights in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate.
 
📌Kathmandu Airport to reopen from today: Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.
 
