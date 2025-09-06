TNI Morning News Headlines – September 06, 2025

📌Odisha Government approves Pipili–Konark ‘Greenfield Corridor’, travel time to drop to 30 minutes.
📌Odisha Literary Festival 2025 is all set to kick off today.
📌Normal life disrupted at Sheragada in Ganjam district as residents and local groups call for 12-hour bandh demanding NAC status.
📌PM Modi responds to Trump; appreciates Donald Trump’s comments after U.S. President referred to him as a great Prime Minister.
📌Bhutan, India ink 570 MW Wangchhu hydropower project deal.
📌Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: A 790-page chargesheet against five arrested accused filed in the Judicial Magistrate Court in Shillong, Meghalaya.
📌Mumbai Police went on high alert after WhatsApp threat of 14 terrorists entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX.
📌Maharashtra: Immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesh has begun in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan. The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal begins.
📌More than 21,000 police personnel deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi.
📌Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra resumes after rain halt.
📌Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised in Mohali after suffering from viral fever and some digestion-related issues.
📌US President Donald Trump calls India-US ties ‘very special’.
