TNI Morning News Headlines – September 05, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi’s flight diverted to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions in Bhubaneswar.
📌NGT pulls up Odisha Government, slaps Rs 10,000 penalty for delay in filing report on illegal mining.
📌Chinese sailor missing after falling from Lucky Dragon vessel at Paradip Port, one rescued.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi meets President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers in Delhi.
📌Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ day.
📌More gates of Hirakud Dam open after heavy rainfall, taking the total number of open gates to 20.
📌Mumbai: Devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
📌PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on the occasion of Teachers Day and Onam.
📌Centre notifies Unified Pension Scheme rules.
📌Sensex climbs 318.55 points to 81,036.56 in early trade; Nifty rallies 98.05 points to 24,832.35.
📌Rupee falls 1 paisa to 88.13 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Afghanistan at 7:46 am.
