TNI Morning News Headlines – September 02, 2024

➡️Odisha Government to fill 3000 police posts in 100 days. Over 2,200 home guard posts that are lying vacant in Odisha will be filled up soon.
➡️Politics heats up over Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Ravenshaw University’s name change remark.
➡️DJ banned during Durga Puja immersion ceremony in Cuttack, informed Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.
➡️Talcher Mines deputy director Dharanidhar Nayak in Vigilance net, properties worth crores detected.
➡️Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar gets two giraffes, from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.
➡️In view of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, South Central Railway has cancelled 21 additional trains and diverted 10 others.
➡️26 NDRF teams deployed for flood rescue in Andhra, Telangana.
Related Posts
➡️Manipur witnessed fresh violence on Sunday after extremists killed two persons and injured nine others.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade.
➡️Rupee dips 1 paisa to 83.86 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins SILVER in the Men’s High Jump T47 Event, securing a Season Best with a leap of 2.04 metres. Preethi Pal wins Bronze Medal in 200m (T35), her 2nd medal at Paris Paralympics.
➡️IndiGo begins daily flight services to Jaffna in Sri Lanka from Chennai.
➡️Russia targets Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.
➡️Thousands Flock to Nallur Kandasamy Temple to witness Chariot Festival at Sri Lanka’s Nallur Kandaswamy Temple.
Comments are closed.