TNI Morning News Headlines – September 01, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a 4-day visit to Delhi.
📌Odisha Government to construct and provide houses at Rs 14 lakh in Bhubaneswar for families struggling with high property costs.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s adviser Tarun Kapoor reviews ring road and railway station redevelopment in Sambalpur.
📌Odisha Government has prepared a DPR to redevelop BDA City Centre (Nicco Park) in Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore.
📌Odisha Congress forms Fact-Finding Committee on Mayurbhanj ‘gang rape’ incident.
📌Key Maoist leaders captured in Chaibasa; IED plot foiled by Police and CRPF in Saranda Forest.
📌PM Modi attends SCO summit in Tianjin, China. PM Modi slams double standards on terror; raises cross-border terrorism issue with Xi Jinping at SCO summit.
📌Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin.
📌Commercial LPG cylinder’s price reduced by Rs 51.50, effective September 1.
📌India defeated a fighting Japan 3-2 to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup on Sunday.
📌An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Afghanistan at 12.47 IST today.
