11th Edition of India Against Negativity held

The 11th edition of India Against Negativity (IAN) was held with eminent personalities from diverse walks of life calling for a united effort to counter the spread of negativity in society.
Faggan Singh Kulaste, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on SC/ST, inaugurated the session. He said, the celebration of the 11th Foundation Day of IAN marks a mission to mobilize citizens, particularly the youth, to challenge negativity in society.
Prafulla Ketkar, Editor of Organiser Weekly, described the reluctance to speak in one’s mother tongue as one of the biggest forms of negativity. “Our education system still suffers from a colonial hangover. Negativity spreads when we forget our institutions. India Against Negativity must go beyond its title to evolve into India for Positivity,” he stressed.
In her speech Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India said, we inherited non-violence from Mahatma Gandhi. Non-violence is the best way of protecting human dignity, she added.
Rwanda has shown the world that forgiveness, compassion and unity are possible even in adversity. Today, Rwanda is one of the most peaceful nations globally and the number one in Africa for ease of doing business,” she said, while expressing heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Samanta for his vision of socio-economic transformation.
Justice Shatrughana Pujahari, Chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission, pointed out that negativity is not new. “It has been there since the days of the Mahabharata, but such challenges must be faced sportingly to build a better future,” he said.
Justice M. M. Das, former judge of the Orissa High Court, raised concerns over the misuse of social media. “Social media is giving rise to negative trends. Let us renew our collective commitment to stand up to negative forces,” he urged.
Justice B. P. Das, former judge of the Orissa High Court, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “India can do better if we ward off petty thinking and work together in the nation-building process.”
Justice Santosh Hegde, former judge of the Supreme Court, praised Dr. Samanta’s mission, noting, “He is propagating the positivity of tribal upliftment through his tireless work.”
Former Advocate General of Odisha, Ashok Parija highlighted Dr. Samanta’s vision and compassion, while Senior Advocate Manas Mahapatra gave a clarion call with his slogan, “I am against negativity.” He added, “The platform given to social media is unchecked. Fighting negativism is the duty of every citizen. Negativity is a disease in society. We must take a vow that we are against it.”
Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik, former Supreme Court judge, underlined the need for a nationwide movement. “We have to build bridges across communities to erase negativity. India needs a campaign against negativity both in social media and outside, as it is hampering harmony in society,” he said.
Acknowledging the role of the media itself, Ashok Srivastava, Senior Consulting Editor and Anchor, DD News, said, “Negativity is often spread most by reporters. We need to change this.
Award-winning filmmaker P. Sheshadri urged leaders and citizens alike to remove negativity in thought and action and to hold those in power accountable.
Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, VC, BR Ambedkar Open University said, social and traditional media, however, are playing a negative role in society. We must remember that our Constitution is a positive document for the nation,” he remarked.
Devendra Sharma, Publisher of Dakshin Bharat, Bengaluru, said, “We should strive to speak well, think good and surround ourselves with positive people. Let us take a vow every morning that we will speak kindly and carry no ill will.”
In his welcome address Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS said, ‘India Against Negativity’ is a transformative civil-society movement to promote positivity through purposeful, progressive, and proactive actions for nation-building.
For the first time in Odisha, the event was conducted with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with AI anchor ‘Kiran’ conducting the proceedings. On the occasion, a book was released and a dedicated website was launched to spread the message more widely.
Comments are closed.