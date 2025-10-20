TNI Morning News Headlines – October 20, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi lays stone for 471 Gram Panchayat offices, disburses first instalment of Antyodaya Gruha Yojana to 48K beneficiaries.
📌Firecrackers can be burst for only two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm today, as per the directive of the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar–Cuttack.
 
📌‘Ama Bus’ service to remain suspended in all routes from 3 PM on Monday for Diwali.
 
📌Historic Kali puja in Bhadrak begins today.
 
📌Devotess perform ‘pinda daan’ to pay homage to their forefathers near Srimandir in Puri.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with brave armed forces personnel, at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar.
 
📌IMD issues a ‘cyclone alert’ in Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from October 21.
 
📌Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 etches in history with new world records, with lighting of 26.17 lakh diyas, and 2,128 people performing aarti together.
 
📌Aam Aadmi Party releases its list of star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Elections.
 
📌Bihar polls: Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers.
 
📌23 Indians rescued after fire on LPG tanker off Yemen coast.
 
📌US President Donald Trump said that India is going to pay “massive tariffs” if it continues to buy oil from Russia.
