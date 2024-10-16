TNI Morning News Headlines – October 16, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha for 3-days from October 23.
➡️OMFED ghee to be used for rituals at Puri Jagannath Temple: SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Padhee.
➡️Elephant calf hit by train in Rourkela being shifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.
➡️Kumar Purnima is being and Gajalaxmi Puja celebrated across Odisha with delight.
➡️Konark Suryas Odisha will take on Southern SuperStars in the finals of the Legends League Cricket on Wednesday, at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
➡️National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister.
➡️Baba Siddique murder: Shooters learnt to operate firearms through YoutTube videos.
➡️RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day.
➡️EAM Dr S Jaishankar attended the 23rd Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meet in Islamabad.
➡️IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; nothing suspicious found.
➡️Low pressure intensifies into depression over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
➡️US backs Canada over allegations against the Indian Government; asks India to cooperate in the probe saying the charges are serious by nature.
➡️Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit airport to Chicago.
➡️Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal to make landfall on October 17, heavy rains likely in South Coast, Rayalaseema.
➡️Iran condemns deadly Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital.
