TNI Evening News Headlines – October 9, 2020

Odisha News
👉 ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the Odisha coast.
👉 Odisha Govt approves 5 industrial projects worth Rs 1851.96 crore; Over 1624 new jobs on cards.
👉 Odisha Minister writes to MHA alleging COVID-19 violations by BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi.
👉 Odisha records 3404 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 602 from Khordha, 374 from Cuttack, 289 from Puri and 148 from Baleswar. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 220388.
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 316 new COVID-19 cases including 84 Quarantine and 232 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 24853 in the Capital City.
👉 326 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉Favipiravir tablets will be sold through 1120 stores across Odisha.
👉 2 more Special Trains to run weekly from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi Duronto via Balasore and Adra from October 17 and 21.
👉The Common PG entrance will be conducted from October 12 to 22. The admission will be held in 83 streams this academic session.
India News
👉 Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.
👉 Bihar Elections 2020: Election Commission of India doubles broadcast/telecast time allotted to national and state parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio.
👉 India gets 2nd set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework; Switzerland says information about 3.1 million financial accounts shared with 86 countries.
👉 Hathras case: CCTV cameras installed, 60 cops deployed to ensure security of victim’s family.
👉 Temple priest dies after being set on fire by five people over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.
👉 PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards under ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme on October 11.
👉 CBI books real estate firm HDIL promoters Sarang Wadhawan, Rakesh Wadhawan for alleged Rs 200-crore loan fraud in Yes Bank.
👉 No garba events in Gujarat during Navratri due to Covid-19 pandemic.
World News
👉 Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority blocks Chinese app TikTok.
👉 Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to World Food Programme for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war & conflict.
