TNI Morning News Headlines – October 09, 2024

➡️Odisha launches ‘Gramodaya’ for overall development of 10 LWE-affected districts (Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada),
➡️Five times MLA from Kesinga and Narla and former Rajya Sabha MP Dhaneswar Majhi passes away. He was 84.
➡️Durga Puja bonanza: SUBHADRA Yojana beneficiaries to get phase II money by 12 noon today.
➡️Central Government to set up 10 new Employees’ State Insurance Corporation medical colleges and extend the unemployment allowance scheme for ESI Corporation members until June 2026.
➡️Terrorists abduct 2 Territorial Army soldiers in J&K; one manages to escape from the Shangus area of Anantnag district.
➡️Omar Abdullah praised PM Modi. He said “PM Narendra Modi is an Honorable man and Jammu & Kashmir want strong relations with the Central Government, want to work with the Centre.
➡️BJP wins Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in Jammu.
➡️West Bengal Government forms SIT to probe into rape-murder of 10-year-old girl in Kultali.
➡️Asia’s largest imaging Cherenkov telescope inaugurated in Ladakh.
➡️Standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25% and marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rate stand at 6.75%. RBI keeps growth projection unchanged at 7.2% for current financial year: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5%.
➡️Sensex jumps 162.05 points to 81,796.86 in early trade; Nifty up 57.60 points to 25,070.75.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.92 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Hezbollah steps up rocket fire into Israel as Israel deployed more troops into southern Lebanon.
