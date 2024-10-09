Odisha Wikimedians participate Wikimedia Technology Summit in Hyderabad

TNI Bureau: When it comes to open knowledge, Wikipedia stands as one of the most prominent platforms for freely sharing information. In today’s era of artificial intelligence and technology, utilizing technological advancements is crucial to making knowledge more accessible. The recent Wikimedia Technology Summit, held in Hyderabad, showcased the efforts by Wikimedia to bring more technology-based applications into the open-source realm.
This two-day event, organized by the Wikimedia Foundation with support from IIIT Hyderabad, saw participation from members of the Odia Wikimedians User Group. Chinmayee Mishra, Jnananjan Sahu and Sangram Keshari Senapati were the attendees.
As active contributors to the Indic Wikimedia User Group, they are working to address the technical challenges faced by speakers of Odia and other regional languages.
Chinmayee and Sangram, known for their active involvement in the Odia Wikipedia, have been creating various tools that are available free of cost to support the Odia language community. Additionally, they organize workshops and training sessions to support and guide fellow Wikimedians.
Abhijit Patra was the participants from Odisha who works with the Wikimedia Foundation and joined the summit as a trainer. Another notable attendee was Durga Soren, an active contributor to the Santali Wikipedia. She has been writing articles and participating in various academic activities on the platform, making significant contributions to the Santali language community.
The summit also included discussions on two national-level workshops that are scheduled to be organized in Odisha in the near future. One of them, the ‘Train the Trainer’ program, is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from October 18th to 20th. The event will see participation from 30 Wikimedians representing various Indian language Wikipedias.
