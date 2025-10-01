TNI Morning News Headlines – October 01, 2025

📌119 arrested in Berhampur in connection with Odisha Police SI exam ‘job fraud’ case.
📌In puja mandaps across Odisha, Goddess Durga is being worshipped with fervent devotion on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the centenary celebrations of the RSS as the Chief Guest.
📌PM Modi releases a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting RSS’ contributions to the nation.
📌Katra, J&K: Pilgrims in large numbers reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi for darshan and offering prayers on Maha Navami.
📌Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested in singer’s death case.
📌GDP growth raised to 6.8%, Sensex jumps over 270 points as RBI keeps the key Repo Rate unchanged at 5.5%.
📌RBI hikes limit for loan against shares to Rs 1 crore, IPO financing to Rs 25 lakh.
📌RBI keeps interest rates unchanged; RBI decides to keep its repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive time: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
📌The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 15.50, effective from today.
