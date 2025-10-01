117 arrested in Odisha Police SI Recruitment Scam

In one of the largest crackdowns on recruitment-related scam, Odisha Police arrested at least 117 people for their involvement in a Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.
A confidential information was received from an anonymous source about a huge malpractice being done related to the upcoming Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) Sub Inspector exam.
Berhampur Police team intercepted three AC sleeper buses near Andhra Pradesh border. On verification it was found that the three buses had 117 passengers. Among them 114 persons had applied for the upcoming Sub Inspector Exam being conducted by Odisha Police Recruitment Board.
114 candidates boarded three buses at Bhubaneswar near Baramunda and were travelling to an undisclosed location in Vijayanagaram by 3 agents/dalals. These 3 agents/dalas were in-turn operating on behalf of other agents.
It was further revealed that all of them are engaged in an organised crime of sabotaging the upcoming Sub Inspector exam.
Their plan was to get the confidential question paper in Vijayanagaram secretly and then come back to Bhubaneswar and appear on the exam.
For this purpose all had agreed on a payment of Rs 25 lakhs per candidate in instalments of Rs 10 lakhs initially and Rs 15 lakhs finally once the job is confirmed.
During investigation it was also found that many more agents/dalals are involved in this racket. Regarding this crime, an FIR is registered in Golanthara Police station of Berhampur Police district.
All 117 persons have been arrested. They will be forwarded to the court. Further investigation is going on to identify and arrest other accused persons involved.
FIR is registered under section 319(2)/318(4)/338/336(3)/340(2)/111/61(2)/3(5) BNS / read with Sec 11(1)/12(1) The Odisha Public Examination ( Prevention of Unfair Means ) Act 2024.
