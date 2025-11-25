TNI Morning News Headlines – November 25, 2025

📌Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, gave its approval to a Supplementary Budget proposal for 2025-26 financial year.
📌Cyclonic activity likely to intensify over Bay of Bengal, and could transform into a cyclone within the next 72 hours; Odisha is unlikely to witness a direct landfall.
📌Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantaray writes to BJD President Naveen Patnaik; declines the post of “Vice President of Senior Citizen Cell”. Debasish laments that BJD is deviating from “Biju Legacy”.
📌Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting ceremony begins amid Vedic Manta Chants ahead of the historic flag hoisting at Shri Ram Jamnabhoomi Temple. PM Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers at Shri Ram Darbar Garbh Grah.
📌PM Modi to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today. Security tightened.
📌Volcano erupts in Ethiopia, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues advisory as the volcanic ash drifted towards western and northern India. Several flights to Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul, Frankfurt delayed. Several Air India flights have been cancelled.
📌Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting on November 30: Sources.
📌South Africa reach 107/3 at tea on day four, lead India by 395 runs in second Test.
📌Volcanic ash from Ethiopia forces Akasa Air to cancel Gulf flights.
📌Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to India in December postponed: Sources.
📌Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill 10, injure 4 says Afghan Government.
📌US President Donald Trump accepts Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China in April next year.
