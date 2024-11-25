TNI Morning News Headlines – November 25, 2024

➡️Odisha Crime Branch to investigate the attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo.
➡️Tigress ‘Zeenat’ who brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra released into core area of Similipal.
➡️Low pressure area impact: Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. may receive light rainfall on November 27, 28, 29.
➡️Odia Jatra artist Rani Priyadarshini’s scooter seized for filming reel without helmet.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media ahead of the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament which will continue till December 20, 2024. Government appeals to all the parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in both houses.
➡️Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader.
➡️Sambhal violence toll rises to four; District administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.
➡️Vote counting begins for long-delayed Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.
Related Posts
➡️Nifty, Sensex rallied around 1.5 % after Maharashtra election results.
➡️Sensex opens in green; currently trading at 80,254.76, up by 1,137.65 points (1.44%).
➡️With a 534-run target, Australia reachs 104/5 at lunch on day 4 of first Test against India.
➡️IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore. Punjab Kings buys Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahala for Rs 18 crore each.
➡️Islamabad under lockdown as Imran Khan’s PTI supporters set to continue protest march.
➡️Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon, 29 dead in Beirut attack.
➡️Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern, central Israel.
Comments are closed.