TNI Morning News Headlines – November 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 730 Covid-19 cases including 419 quarantine and 311 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 316001 including 307374 recoveries & 6887 active cases.

👉 Mayurbhanj reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (65) and Sundargarh (57).

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Sundargarh, 3 from Puri and 2 from Khordha. Toll mounts to 1687.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeking clarity on the Academic Session 2020-21 and conduct of both Standard-X and Standar-XII Board Examinations.

👉 ‘Swasthya Rakshak’, the bike ambulance service launched in Odisha’s Sundargarh.

👉 Odisha Govt proposes Centre to establish 2nd AIIMS in Sundargarh.

👉 Intense Cold Wave sweeps Odisha; mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 12 places. Phulbani records the lowest at 11 degree Celcius.

👉 A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized during a joint combing operation by security forces in Sundargarh forest.

👉 A herd of 18 elephants strayed into the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital triggered panic among the patients. Later they moved inside the cashew nut orchard.

👉 Odisha IFS officer under Vigilance scanner; Vigilance sleuths raids the office and residences at several places in Odisha, Mumbai and Bihar on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

India News

👉 India reports 44,376 new COVID-19 cases & 481 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 92,22,217 including 4,44,746 active cases, 86,42,771 cured cases & 1,34,699 deaths.

👉 Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight today and early hours of 26th November.

👉 Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall.

👉 Congress leader Ahmed Patel dies at 71 following COVID complications. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Gujarat’s Bharuch where his last rites will be performed.

👉 Delhi reports 6,224 new COVID-19 cases, 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on maiden visit to Bahrain; discusses historical ties, cooperation with Bahrain counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

👉 Supreme Court today will hear pleas which have raised issues regarding the Central Vista project.

👉 A tiger strayed into Napam area near Tezpur University & attacked people. Two persons were injured; admitted to hospital.

👉 Surgery by Ayurveda students: Indian Medical Association (IMA) demands withdrawal of amendments to PG Ayurveda regulations

👉 Prominent Shia cleric and AIMPLB vice-chairman Maulana Kalbe Sadiq dies at 83.

World News

👉 The Korean boy band BTS makes it to 2021 Grammy nomination.

👉 Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine claimed to be 95% effective.