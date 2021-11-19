TNI Morning News Headlines – November 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 242 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 141 quarantine and 101 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 120 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 57,649 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha celebrates Kartika Purnima despite Covid Restrictions.

➡️ The longest partial lunar eclipse will occur today which will start at 12.47 pm & end at 4.17 pm: Dr Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Kartika Purnima & Boita Bandana.

➡️ Over 540 Kg Cannabis around Rs 30 lakh recovered in three separate operations in Gajapati district.

India News

➡️ India reports 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries & 459 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 1,26,620 (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.37% – lowest since March 2020).

➡️ Daily positivity rate (0.82%) less than 2% for last 44 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.96%) less than 2% for last 54 days.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi addresses nation at 9 am; says all 3 farm laws to be repealed.

➡️ Modi Government also announces Zero Budget Natural Farming to make MSP more efficient & other issues.

➡️ Protest will end when farm laws repealed in Parliament, tweets Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

➡️ Devotees take a holy dip in sarovars and offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

➡️ Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today.

World News

➡️ Brazilian Amazon deforestation up 22% in one year, 15-year record, reports AFP News Agency.

➡️ US President Joe Biden says ‘considering’ US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics.

➡️ 110 countries recognise COVID vaccines Covishield & Covaxin: Government official.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 255.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.13 Million.