TNI Morning News Headlines – November 06, 2024
➡️Odisha pays tributes to former Brahmagiri MLA, and Congress Stalwart, Late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Lulu Bhai) on his Death Anniversary.
➡️Miscreants loot gold, silver jewellery and cash from the donation box at Maa Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam.
➡️Simultaneous raids underway at Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, Junior Manager (Civil), IDCO, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Major fire breaks out at OTV studio in Sarua area of Khordha, fire has been doused.
➡️ISKCON buckles under pressure; cancels the ‘untimely’ Ratha Jatra proposed in Houston, USA.
➡️Operation Kaitsan, Bandipora: One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation.
➡️Supreme Court allows LMV Licence holders to drive transport vehicles up to 7,500 kg.
➡️Railway Board introduces another 7,663 special train services due to festive season rush.
➡️Renowned folk singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha dies. He was 72.
➡️Actress Somy Ali says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered
➡️US Election: Donald Trump wins Georgia. Kamala Harris wins Washington and California.
➡️New York Times ‘needle’ gives Donald Trump a 93% chance of winning the US presidential election.
