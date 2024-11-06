Dhenkanal’s Dokra Artisans: Crafting Heritage, Battling Hardship

By Komal Gupta: In the heart of Dokra Art Village, resides a couple, Shobha and Sujan Pradhan, whose lives are entwined with the ancient art of diya making. For over four decades, they have called this government-provided village home, a place where they pay no rent and receive essential amenities like water and electricity.

Their days begin early, as they transform wax into intricate diya designs. The process, a testament to their skill and patience, takes an entire day to craft around 30 diyas. These unique creations, made entirely of wax and soil, are not just objects of beauty but also their primary source of income.They also promote it in international markets, sharing their traditional craft with a global audience.

While the diya season brings a surge in demand, the off-peak months pose challenges. The couple often venture 4-5 kilometers on foot to procure daily necessities. Their humble hut, though steeped in tradition, offers little respite during the monsoon, with muddy conditions becoming a constant struggle.

Despite these hardships, Shobha and Sujan remain steadfast in their craft. Passed down through generations, their artistry illuminates not only homes but also their own lives. As they continue to shape each diya, they embody the spirit of tradition and resilience, a testament to the enduring power of craftmanship.