Man Arrested for Attempting to Sexually Assault Mother-Daughter Duo at Baramunda Bus Terminal: Reports

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to assault a woman and her daughter at the Baramunda Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar, reports suggest.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Pabitra Kanhar, a resident of Begunipada in Ganjam district. The incident occurred when the woman and her daughter were resting at the terminal while waiting for their bus. Kanhar reportedly approached them and tried to assault them without provocation.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Bharatpur police swiftly swung into action and apprehended the accused while he was attempting to flee the spot. He has been taken into custody for further interrogation, and an investigation is underway into the incident.