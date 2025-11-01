TNI Morning News Headlines – November 01, 2025

📌Nuapada Bypoll: Case registered against BJD leader Bobby Das, MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi for assaulting and abusing a tribal youth.
📌Odisha Government imposes seven-month coastal fishing ban along its coast from November 1 ahead of Olive Ridley breeding season.
📌Fresh application for Subhadra Yojana to begin from today.
📌Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha’s Balasore opens for tourists.
📌Prayagraj: Devotees throng the ghats at Sangam on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.
📌PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Chhattisgarh today.
📌PM Modi inaugurates Shanti Shikhar – Brahma Kumaris Meditation Centre at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
📌PM Narendra Modi extends greetings to Chhattisgarh, Kerala on Formation Day.
📌Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices hiked by 1 pc, commercial LPG rates cut.
📌India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is now stable and recovering well: BCCI.
Comments are closed.