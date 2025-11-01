Several Killed in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Several people were killed in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday morning, reported NDTV.

The incident took place when a large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. He directed officials to ensure immediate medical help for those injured and to take all necessary measures at the site.

“The deaths of devotees in this unfortunate incident are deeply saddening. I have instructed officials to provide prompt treatment to the injured,” Naidu said in a statement on X.

State minister Nara Lokesh also expressed sorrow over the incident, saying he was “deeply shocked.” He said the government was making arrangements for the best possible medical care for the injured and that local authorities had been asked to extend all support to the affected families.

Police and district administration officials have reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.