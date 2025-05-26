TNI Morning News Headlines – May 26, 2025

➡️Married women across Odisha observed Sabitri Puja on Monday by offering prayers at temples for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.
➡️4 Arrested in connection with assault on Journalist Bijay Pradhan in Kulthipali village of Puintala, Balangir.
➡️Frustrated by delays, residents of Palasuni in Bhubaneswar inaugurated a Rs 100 crore solid waste treatment plant themselves.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.
➡️Another NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota; 15th incident so far in 2025.
➡️An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrived in Kuwait.
➡️An all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, met Yun Ho-Jung, Chairperson of Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.
➡️All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attends 59th Independence Day celebration in Guyana.
➡️BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led all-party delegation arrives in France.
➡️Jyoti Malhotra to be produced in Haryana’s Hisar court today following the end of a nine-day police remand.
➡️Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya in Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️CPI (Maoist) with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in gunfight in Jharkhand.
➡️Sensex jumps 562.31 points to 82,283.39 in early trade; Nifty climbs 175.7 points to 25,028.85.
➡️Rupee jumps 44 paise to 85.01 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi.
➡️Paresh Rawal’s legal team, Anand & Naik released an official statement saying that Akshay Kumar didn’t share script of Hera Pheri 3.
➡️US President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for escalating Russia-Ukraine war.
➡️A Liberian cargo ship carrying 640 containers onboard capsized and sank in sea off the coast of Kerala.
➡️Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled for gifting chinese drill photo as ‘Operation Bunyan al-Marsus against India to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.
Comments are closed.