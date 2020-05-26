TNI Morning News Headlines – May 26, 2020

Odisha News

* 79 new COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha; tally rises to 1,517. The toll stands at 7. Sonepur reports maiden COVID-19 case.

* Lockdown relaxation: ‘Mo Bus’ resumes operations today on 7 routes of capital region with strict rules of ‘No Mask No Entry’ & ‘No Standing passenger’.

* 10,897 persons belonging to different districts have deboarded at Bhadrak Railway Station till date. A record number of 4,837 persons deboarded at Bhadrak Rly Stn on 25th MAY.

* Renowned Pediatrician, father of Mission Shakti Director Sujata Karthikeyan & father-in-law of VK Pandian Dr. Akshay Kumar Rout, passed away at the age of 74.

* Odisha conducts 3819 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in last 24 hours.

* Inmates of quarantine centre in Bhadrak withdraw road blockade after intervention of additional collector. They blocked NH-16 alleging mismanagement at quarantine centre, not served food.

* Locals in Rourkela scuffle with police protesting lifting of Containment Zone in the Area.

India News

* India reports 6,535 new cases of coronavirus and 146 new deaths in the last 24 hours; Death toll soars to 4167 in India with 145380 confirmed cases.

* 532 Flights operated across India on May 25; 630 Flights cancelled.

* 145 trains being run from Maharashtra today: Railways.

* Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 2719.

* Domestic flight operations resume in Andhra Pradesh from today.

👉 Maharashtra reports 1,186 #COVID19 recovered cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (407), Delhi (231), Gujarat (224) and Rajasthan (208). 👉 #Odisha reports 99 recovered cases – highest-ever single day recoveries in the State.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/3ncfg9KRyN — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 25, 2020

* Indian-American scientist wins ‘Inventor Of The Year’ award in New York.

* COVID19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 206 with 6 more fatalities; 149 new cases take tally to 3,816.

World News

* WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns.

* Italy reports 300 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours; lowest number of new cases since February.

* 100-year-old World War II veteran has been released from hospital after battling coronavirus for 58 days in USA.

* Coronavirus positive cases has passed 5,555,555 worldwide.