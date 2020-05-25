TNI Evening News Headlines – May 25, 2020

* Capital Region Urban Transport will operate non-AC Mo Bus in 7 routes of the Capital region from 7 AM-7 PM tomorrow onwards.

* Daitapati nijog reduced the number of servitors to 150 for the upcoming annual Snana Jatra rituals scheduled on June 5 in Puri.

* Flight services resume from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda.

* BMC Commissioner grants conditional permission for observance of Sital Sasthi of Lord Lingaraj.

* Institute of Life Sciences, BBSR identified as one of the 16 centers in India for establishment of Biorepository for COVID-19 clinical samples at Bhubaneswar.

* Ahmedabad civil hospital nurse commits suicide by jumping off the 10th floor flat.

* Rail Bhavan to shut down on Tuesday, Wednesday after another staffer tests positive for COVID-19. 5th case in less than two weeks in same building.

* 4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF Delhi today, active cases stands at 141.

* Around 630 flights of Monday cancelled in India due to states’ restrictions.

* Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May.

* Over 15 lakh stranded migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country on board 1,174 trains till Monday.

635 new Corona cases; 15 new deaths

New Recovered cases – 231. Total COVID19 positive cases – 14,053

Active cases – 7,006

Recovered – 6,771

Death Toll – 276

* Govt releases Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

* Coronavirus curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district till June 30.

* Delhi sees season’s highest power demand on Sunday.

* 149 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in West Bengal today. Total cases in the state is now stands at 3,816.

* Maharashtra: Akola city in Vidarbha region recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4 degree Celsius today.

* 805 new positive COVID-19 cases & 7 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today, total number of positive cases in the State rises to 17082.

* Nepal PM blames India for coronavirus spread, says people coming ‘without proper checking’.

* China decides to evacuate citizens from India amid rise in coronavirus.