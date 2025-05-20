Odisha sets focus on Adventure Tourism

It’s always said that Odisha remains India’s ‘Best Kept Secret’, when it comes to tourism and cultural promotion. However, very little was done to boost these potentials over the years. Odisha still lags behind in tourism sector despite having huge natural resources and incredible tourist spots.

Adventure Tourism remains a very key component of Tourism sector and Odisha Government has acknowledged this. The new Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines, has been finalized today under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Majhi, with approval to participation of the private sector, who will be encouraged to invest.

The Tourism projects in Odisha will be developed with the motto of ‘Think India, Think Odisha’, said the CM. Various areas of the state, are being identified for the development of adventure tourism. They include River Rafting in Satkosia, and Hot Air Balloon tourism in Hirakud.

All 30 districts of Odisha will be mapped and developed for adventure tourism. The adventure tourism will create a lot of opportunities for the youth of the state, apart from bringing revenue to the state exchequer. As per the new guidelines, the youth of Odisha will be trained and receive certification in various adventure tourism in Water, Land and Sky.

Private Sector will play a key role in boosting the adventure tourism in Odisha. Their participation will be approved through the ‘Go Adventure’ portal. All efforts will be made to develop Odisha as an attractive hub in the field of global tourism.