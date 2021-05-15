210 Commissionerate Police Personnel infected with Covid

210 Commissionerate Police Personnel infected with Covid

By Sagarika Satapathy
210 Commissionerate Police Personnel infected with Covid-Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi
149

TNI Bureau: More than 210 police personnel in Twin City Police Commissionerate (Bhubaneswar and Cuttack) have been infected with Covid-19 during the second phase Corona Wave.

Related Posts

Odisha Govt floats Global e-tender to procure Covid Vaccines

Monsoon to hit Kerala on 31 May: IMD

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi has revealed that 14 officer rank cops are among those tested positive for Covid.

Out of 210 police personnel, 63 have recovered so far. 71 Fire Service Personnel in Odisha are also infected with Covid 19.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.