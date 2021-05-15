210 Commissionerate Police Personnel infected with Covid

TNI Bureau: More than 210 police personnel in Twin City Police Commissionerate (Bhubaneswar and Cuttack) have been infected with Covid-19 during the second phase Corona Wave.

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi has revealed that 14 officer rank cops are among those tested positive for Covid.

Out of 210 police personnel, 63 have recovered so far. 71 Fire Service Personnel in Odisha are also infected with Covid 19.