TNI Morning News Headlines – May 13, 2025

➡️Lipi Gand, wife of a brave soldier from Tengnamal village in Jharsuguda Debaraj Gand, who left her ailing wife under medical treatment to serve his motherland, has passed away.
➡️Odisha Police gear up for Ratha Jatra; DGP of Odisha Yogesh Bahadur Khurania held a high-level review meeting.
➡️1994-batch Odisha cadre IAS Santosh Sarangi appointed CMD, Solar Energy Corporation of India.
➡️Spurious liquor claims 15 lives in four villages of the Majitha area in Amritsar district.
➡️J&K: Schools reopen in Reasi as normalcy returns after cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.
➡️CBSE declares Class XII results; 88.39% pass percentage recorded (Girls 91.64%, Boys 85.70%). Odisha records 78.74% pass percentage.
➡️Encounter on in Shopian with 4 terrorists, including 2 foreigners.
➡️Pakistan admits fatal casualties in the armed conflict with India. 11 Military Personnel (6 Soldiers from Pakistan Army, 5 Airmen from PAF) killed; 78 wounded. Photos released.
➡️J&K Police puts up Posters, seeking information on 3 Terrorists involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack. Rs 20 Lakh reward announced.
➡️Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to several TMC leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghosh, and Saket Gokhale, in connection with 2024 protest outside ECI.
➡️Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will retire today.
➡️Karnataka: Renowned agricultural scientist Padma Shri Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan (70), who was missing was found dead in Cauvery river near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna.
➡️Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliament`s Standing Committee on External Affairs on situation with Pakistan on May 19.
➡️IndiGo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other places for May 13.
➡️Air India cancels flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday.
➡️IPL 2025: A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, and culminating in the final on June 3.
➡️Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was released following direct talks between Washington and Hamas.
Comments are closed.