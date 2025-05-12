TNI Evening News Headlines – May 12, 2025

➡️85 IPS officers from 1998 to 2007 batches promoted to Central IG rank; IPS Rajesh Kumar and IPS Anup Sahoo from Odisha promoted to Central IG rank.
➡️RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on 3-day Odisha visit.
➡️Sonapur Blue Flag beach near Berhampur closed for tourists for annual maintenance until further notice.
➡️CM Mohan Majhi announced a year-long celebration across the State to mark 100th year of invention of the ‘Ol Chiki’, script used for writing Santali language.
➡️Indigo launches a direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi.
➡️Congress leader Naga Bhandari was murdered by Maoists at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to the Nation. Modi declared that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. Modi hails Indian Armed Forces; issues stern warning to Pakistan.
➡️India-Pakistan DGMOs hold Talks; India, Pakistan DGMOs agree to troop reduction, commit to no firing or aggression.
➡️Pakistan violates Ceasefire; launches Drones into India.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 01.26 pm (I
ST) today: NCS.
➡️Monsoon set to touch Andaman in 24 hours.
➡️Indian stock markets delivered their best single-day performance in four years.
➡️Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket.
➡️US President Donald Trump says, he issued “no trade warning” to India and Pakistan to make them agree for a ceasefire.
Comments are closed.