TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 08, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 8 proposals, including 50% bus fare rebate for women, transgenders, students, divyangs and senior citizens under Mukhyamantri Bus Seba.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approved Rs 1,000 crore for 500 km of disaster-resilient roads and Rs 426 crore for rural upgrades under new scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana-Disaster Resilient Roads’ in the State.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approved continuance of ‘Free Diagnostic and Dialysis Services—NIDAAN’ scheme for 5 more years.
➡️UGC refutes fake exam cancellation notice circulated after ‘Operation Sindoor’ under its name.
➡️79.23% voter turnout recorded in phase 2 of Assam panchayat polls.
➡️Five passengers dead, two seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district.
➡️National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
➡️Air India, AI Express offer free rescheduling of tickets for armed forces personnel amidst military strikes in Pakistan.
➡️Operation Sindoor: Control rooms set up across Kashmir’s 10 districts to monitor the situation. Schools shut across six border districts in Punjab. Amritsar airport completely shut until further notice.
➡️Pakistan troops continue shelling along LoC in J&K.
➡️15 people, including a soldier, were killed in Pakistan’s heavy shelling along J&K LoC.
➡️President Donald Trump calls for peace; wants India, Pakistan to stop the conflict.
➡️14 Pakistani soldiers killed in two separate attacks carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan.
➡️Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives in Delhi.
➡️Indian-origin UK MP backed India’s Operation Sindoor against cross border Terrorism.
