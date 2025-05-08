Pakistan launches Missiles and Drones; India strike back hard

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that India neutralised Pakistan’s missiles and d

rones on the night of May 7-8 as Islamabad attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.