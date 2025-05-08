Pakistan launches Missiles and Drones; India strike back hard

TNI Bureau: India has negated Pakistan’s overnight attempts to escalate tension in India by targeting military installations.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that India neutralised Pakistan’s missiles and drones on the night of May 7-8 as Islamabad attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.
These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.
Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.
Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing.
