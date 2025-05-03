TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 03, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail and heavy rainfall is very likely at several places of Odisha till May 6: IMD
➡️Death of another Nepali girl student at KIIT University: Last rites of the deceased student to be performed at Swargadwara in Puri.
 
➡️Odisha Government clears Rs 3,898 crore investment projects to create 7,400 jobs.
 
➡️Husband and father in-law of a sarpanch were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Padmapur block of Rayagada district.
 
➡️Thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail and heavy rainfall is very likely at several places of Odisha till May 6: IMD.
 
➡️Sarpanch’s husband, father-in-law brutally killed in Odisha’s Rayagada.
 
➡️WAVES Bazaar’ garners over Rs 250 crore, unveils major global alliances.
 
➡️7 killed, over 30 injured in stampede at Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in Goa.
 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Portals of Badrinath Dham is going to open tomorrow at 6 am.
 
➡️Gauri Shankar Mishra appointed as Manager for Indian Team at Asian Junior Handball Championship.
 
➡️Ganga Saptami 2025: Devotees take holy dip at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
 
➡️IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 100-Runs.
 
➡️India, UK sign pact to enhance cultural exchange.
 
➡️Singapore Elections: 48% voter turnout by 12 pm.
 
➡️India bans all imports from Pakistan amid Tensions over Pahalgam attack.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.